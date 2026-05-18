Collaboration of the year: Greater London

Transform-ER
Transform-ER (Transform. Engage. Retrofit) brings together 13 organisations from across housing, manufacturing, technology, construction, research and local government to tackle one of the UK’s biggest net zero challenges: scaling high-quality home retrofit quickly, affordably and effectively.
The project was convened through Innovate UK’s Net Zero Heat: Design Engineering Innovation Lab. What unites the partners is a shared diagnosis: retrofit is struggling not because of technological shortcomings, but because of fragmented delivery models, poor data and weak collaboration.
Together the partners have secured £3.2m in funding to design a fundamentally new retrofit model that tackles these issues. More than technical solutions, the model also addresses the cultural and structural barriers to enabling retrofit at the necessary scale.
The consortium has co-developed a suite of integrated solutions, including AI-enabled housing data platforms, drone-assisted surveying, interoperable retrofit systems, collaborative commercial models and resident-first engagement approaches.
Its first demonstrator project in the east London borough of Barking and Dagenham delivered a whole-home retrofit in just four weeks, halving previous costs while bringing the property up from an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band D rating to EPC Band A.
The judges said:
“A highly sophisticated and genuinely collaborative project that brings together a wide and diverse ecosystem to tackle the systemic barriers preventing retrofit from scaling – and which has clear potential to reshape the sector”
This category was judged by:
Emily Mansfield, head of sustainability, Baily Garner
Andrew Tod, head of energy transformation, Sureserve
Kirsty Wells, assistant director, Ark Consultancy