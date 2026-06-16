Collaboration of the year: the North

Manchester-based Golden Lane Housing, a provider of homes for autistic people and people with learning disabilities, partnered with retrofit specialist LivGreen under the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund Wave 2.1 to retrofit 54 houses across multiple regions of the UK. The homes varied widely in size, layout, technical requirements and occupancy, including shared homes supporting multiple people and homes where tenants have complex needs.

The programme included solar photovoltaic, air source heat pumps, insulation upgrades and high heat retention storage heaters, alongside decoration and remedial works. The partnership developed bespoke engagement plans for each property, co-ordinating closely with carers, support providers and families to ensure communication was clear and accessible.

Jointly developed information packs, co-ordinated site visits and flexible scheduling around routines and support needs helped minimise anxiety and disruption throughout. As well as achieving strong technical outcomes, the project delivered exceptionally high levels of tenant satisfaction; residents reported warmer, more comfortable homes; and feeling genuinely listened to and supported.

This partnership shows how retrofit can support people’s dignity and independence at the same time as delivering warmer and more energy-efficient homes.

The judges said: