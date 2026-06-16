Collaboration of the year: the South

This partnership – between Value Optimised Retrofit, Bristol City Leap and Bristol City Council – demonstrates how collaboration across professional services, local authorities and delivery partners can unlock large-scale decarbonisation of challenging housing stock.

Together, the partnership successfully delivered a fabric-first retrofit programme across more than 150 Laing Easiform properties in south Bristol: this type of home, built using poured concrete, is known for its variable thermal performance and significant retrofit constraints.

The programme was founded on a shared methodology and strong communication. All partners adopted an archetype-led, fabric-first approach to ensure technical accuracy and consistency. Joint commitment to PAS 2035 compliance was non-negotiable. Weekly technical meetings, joint site inspections and shared governance structures enabled real-time problem-solving and ensured consistent quality throughout the programme.

The Easiform Retrofit Partnership is more than a co-ordinated project team. It is a multiyear collaborative ecosystem built on trust, aligned values and a shared belief that high-quality retrofit requires teamwork, evidence and resident-first thinking. Its achievements demonstrate how strong partnerships can transform complex housing stock into warm, efficient, lower-carbon homes.

The judges said: