Contractor of the year

Bristol-based LivGreen has established itself as one of the UK’s leading specialist retrofit contractors. It delivers high-quality decarbonisation projects that improve both housing performance and residents’ quality of life via comprehensive end-to-end retrofit solutions.

LivGreen has completed works on more than 100,000 sites, with more than 1,000 on the go currently, and prides itself on working closely with clients to help accelerate the transition to warmer, healthier and more energy-efficient homes.

This company has played a significant role in delivering the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund Wave 1, 2.1 and 2.2 programmes, and is continuing this work through Wave 3. Its projects also consistently deliver measurable environmental impact; LivGreen has cut the average property’s carbon dioxide emissions by 874kg each year.

LivGreen believes retrofit is about people as well as buildings. Social value is embedded throughout the organisation’s operations – it shapes how projects are delivered and how local communities are supported at the same time.

By combining technical expertise with a strong commitment to affordability, comfort and long-term social impact, LivGreen is helping to create homes that are not only more environmentally sustainable, but are healthier, more resilient and better suited to residents’ everyday lives.