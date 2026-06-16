Engagement campaign of the year

Barnet’s Free Home Energy Fix is the flagship programme under the council’s BarNET ZERO sustainability brand, which communicates the borough’s commitment to reaching net zero by 2042. In January 2025, in response to escalating energy costs, Barnet Council partnered with training provider Groundwork’s Green Doctors London service to deliver free, personalised home energy visits to residents with support needs.

This intervention came at a critical time. More than one in 10 households in the borough were in fuel poverty; this was compounded by a 10% energy price cap increase and the removal of winter fuel payments for over-60s.

Many residents were forced to make the devastating choice between heating or eating, often relying on credit to cover basic needs. At the same time, domestic energy accounted for 40% of Barnet’s emissions.

The council developed a bespoke, borough-wide campaign using precision targeting, multichannel communications and behaviourally informed messaging, designed to convert awareness into tangible, measurable action. Today, more than 500 households have benefitted from personalised energy-saving advice and energy efficiency guidance, as well as free energy-saving kits containing items such as LED lightbulbs and draught-proofing material.

The judges said: