ESG team of the year

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The 11-strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) team at 125,000-home landlord Clarion is driving one of the most ambitious sustainability programmes in the UK housing sector. Led by director of sustainability Miles Lewis, the team oversees a broad ESG agenda spanning retrofit, decarbonisation, biodiversity, sustainable travel, waste reduction and organisational behaviour change.

Two team members work across the group to shape and strengthen the landlord’s sustainability governance and culture, while two more team members focus on boosting sustainability in Clarion’s existing homes and communities through biodiversity improvement, waste reduction and energy efficiency initiatives.

The team’s large-scale retrofit programme will deliver 70,000 gas boilers, install solar photovoltaic on 80,000 homes and improve the fabric performance of more than 42,000 properties – delivering significant reductions in carbon emissions while tackling fuel poverty and improving residents’ comfort. On the development side, the team ensures all new homes built by the group align with its sustainability ambitions.

This is a highly skilled and collaborative ESG team, driving sustainability right across the organisation, from residents and communities all the way to the boardroom.

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