Funding team of the year

Affordable housing team – Octopus Capital
Octopus Capital – part of Octopus Investments, a B Corp-certified asset manager – aims to invest in the people, ideas and industries that will change the world. Its Affordable Housing Fund has raised more than £250m this year to accelerate the delivery of high-quality, energy-efficient affordable homes across the UK,
The team’s projects include the world’s largest ‘zero bills’ development – Carpenters Yard (pictured), a 113-home scheme in Epping Forest, Essex. Built in partnership with Octopus Energy, every home in the development has a heat pump and solar panels, while the energy generated is stored, managed and shared through a single, centralised battery system – which means residents will have no energy bills for the next five to 10 years.
Octopus Capital will acquire 35 of the homes through its own for-profit social housing provider, NewArch Homes. With a target of delivering 5,000 affordable homes, this team is playing its part in driving meaningful progress – not just in tackling the UK’s affordable housing shortage, but in expanding access to sustainable, resilient and future-ready homes, too.
The judges said:
“This submission shows how long-term planning, thoughtful design and forward-thinking approaches can create meaningful, lasting impact. The work presented reflects not just good ideas, but a strategic vision”
This category was judged by:
Debansu Das, business development director, Zed Pods, and chair, Housing Diversity Network
Hazel Dion, retrofit assistant project manager, Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea
Olivia McRoe, head of resident engagement, Morgan Sindall Property Services