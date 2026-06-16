Innovation of the year: the South and the Midlands

Innovation of the year: the South and the Midlands

Mixergy’s Smart Home Energy Management (SHEM) system transforms how social housing is heated, ventilated and managed. It brings together smart hot water storage, adaptive ventilation, indoor air quality monitoring, tariff optimisation and landlord compliance automation into one connected platform.

Rather than treating hot water, heating, ventilation and compliance as separate entities, SHEM integrates them into a single intelligent system that learns from each home and continuously optimises performance.

A pilot scheme run with charity and housing association St Basils, which manages more than 40 supported housing developments, is being run in 32 apartments. SHEM has cut residents’ energy use by more than 30%, and improves comfort while actively reducing mould risk through data-led ventilation control.

For housing association St Basils, SHEM provides live compliance records, predictive maintenance insights and portfolio level visibility across energy, safety and asset performance – reducing the housing association’s administrative burden while boosting compliance. The result is a scalable model for social housing decarbonisation that cuts carbon, tackles fuel poverty and protects residents’ well-being all at once.

The judges said: