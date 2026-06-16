Landlord of the year

This City is a new kind of housing company owned and run by Manchester City Council with the purpose of building high-quality, low-carbon and accessible housing for ordinary Mancunians.

This City’s pilot project, No.1 Ancoats Green (pictured), is a new build residential development of 129 homes located around a kilometre from the city centre. All homes have been designed for rent, with 30% designated for Manchester Living Rent – which is set at or below the Local Housing Allowance level.

The development has been led with a focus on sustainable design. It has been designed and constructed to the Association of Environmentally Conscious Building’s (AECB) CarbonLite Standard. Active travel is promoted with dedicated cycle storage, and car parking has been limited to a small number of accessible EV charging-enabled spaces.

The development has been designed to prioritise and promote a sense of community. Adjacent to the shared reception area is a residents’ amenity space, which provides a versatile place for focusing on projects, relaxing or socialising. This City provides sustainable homes to be proud of, connecting residents to work and to each other.

The judges said: