New build development of the year: London and the South

New build development of the year: London and the South

Carpenters Yard – a 113-home development in Epping Forest, Essex, 35 of which are available at affordable rent – is the UK’s largest ‘zero-bills’ microgrid community. It is a collaboration between developer gs8, investor Octopus Capital, 12,500-home housing association CHP and the Octopus Energy Zero Bills team.

The scheme features a centralised, community-owned one-megawatt battery energy storage system. This integrates with rooftop solar panels, air source heat pumps, and technology that imports energy when it’s cheapest and exports it to the grid when demand is highest – resulting in zero energy bills for residents, guaranteed for a minimum of five years.

The scheme is completely net zero in operation. The choice of materials and construction techniques were informed entirely by sustainability considerations, while the development as a whole uses no fossil fuels at all for power or heat.

The community-led design features extensive green spaces – including woodland walks, a pond and a children’s play area – as well as facilities such as electric bike and car clubs, a DIY and reuse centre, and a café, all of which foster a calm, connected and resilient neighbourhood.

The judges said: