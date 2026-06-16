New build development of the year: the North and the Midlands

New build development of the year: the North and the Midlands

Worcester-based One Creative Environments designed a state-of-the-art extra-care facility for the Falkland Islands government.

Located on the coast of Stanley Harbour, this 3,600 square metre development, which officially opened in March 2025, has set a new benchmark for social care and assisted living on the islands. It provides a high-quality, adaptable environment for older people, disabled people and people with learning difficulties, and those requiring dementia care.

The sustainable design adopts a fabric-first approach, with architects and engineers collaborating to deliver high-performance insulation to walls, floors and roofs. The scheme’s airtight timber frame enables controlled natural ventilation and reduces the risk of airborne infections.

Triple-glazed windows and doors boost energy efficiency and eliminate thermal weak points, while independently controlled underfloor heating provides a consistent level of comfort and minimises energy use. Offsite prefabrication reduced waste and enabled an efficient construction process in a remote location, while locally sourced materials and labour lowered emissions and supported the local economy.

The judges said: