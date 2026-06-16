New build development of the year: the North and the Midlands 

Tussac House – One Creative Environments
Worcester-based One Creative Environments designed a state-of-the-art extra-care facility for the Falkland Islands government.
Located on the coast of Stanley Harbour, this 3,600 square metre development, which officially opened in March 2025, has set a new benchmark for social care and assisted living on the islands. It provides a high-quality, adaptable environment for older people, disabled people and people with learning difficulties, and those requiring dementia care.
The sustainable design adopts a fabric-first approach, with architects and engineers collaborating to deliver high-performance insulation to walls, floors and roofs. The scheme’s airtight timber frame enables controlled natural ventilation and reduces the risk of airborne infections.
Triple-glazed windows and doors boost energy efficiency and eliminate thermal weak points, while independently controlled underfloor heating provides a consistent level of comfort and minimises energy use. Offsite prefabrication reduced waste and enabled an efficient construction process in a remote location, while locally sourced materials and labour lowered emissions and supported the local economy.
The judges said:
“This building could be a blueprint for new care homes or communal living in the UK. It is simple but striking and fits beautifully with its environment and surroundings”
This category was judged by:
Andrew Clarke, vice-president (UK office development), Trammell Crow Company
Kirsty Wells, assistant director, Ark Consultancy