Organisation of the year: built environment and infrastructure

Barratt Redrow is the UK’s largest sustainable house builder. It has put net zero at the core of its business strategy, governance and operations, as its recent moves and achievements demonstrate.

Barratt as a whole has achieved a 51% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions since 2021, primarily by shifting away from fossil fuels on construction sites, increasing energy efficiency in operations and transitioning to renewable energy.

In 2025, Barratt Redrow announced plans to adopt Passivhaus design for all its new London developments. The company is also delivering one of the largest net zero housing communities at Cosmeston Farm in South Wales, in partnership with the Welsh government.

With 99% of its homes achieving Energy Performance Certificate Band A or B, more than 2,000 heat pumps installed, widespread EV charging provision and hundreds of hectares of biodiverse green space created annually, Barratt Redrow is embedding net zero across its design and operations functions, as well as its supply chain and customer experience.

Its ambition extends beyond compliance to industry transformation, demonstrating how large developers can lead the transition to a low-carbon built environment.

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