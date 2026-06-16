Organisation of the year: people and services

In January this year, Haringey Council’s housing delivery team celebrated the delivery of its 1,000th council home – a milestone that underlines the transformative impact this team is having across the borough. Today more than 2,000 council homes are either completed or under way, and the team is on course to meet its target of delivering 3,000 new council homes by 2031.

The team pursues a fabric-first approach, ensuring homes minimise heat loss, reduce running costs and remain resilient under future climate conditions. Developments are designed to exceed planning requirements for daylight, space standards, overheating performance and whole-life carbon emissions.

The team is also committed to revitalising brownfield and underused sites as high-quality neighbourhoods, with gardens, play areas and accessible travel infrastructure. Social purpose is also embedded throughout; new homes prioritise the needs of local families, with a strong focus on family-sized properties and wheelchair-adaptable homes, all at council rents.

Together, these achievements demonstrate a team reshaping the borough’s housing landscape, while driving measurable progress towards net zero.

The judges said: