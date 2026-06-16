Skills and training award

Birmingham-based specialist insulation provider SWIP takes a democratised, accessible and comprehensive approach to skills development. This approach is based on the principle that the ‘golden thread’ of the transition to net zero is quality – and that quality is impossible to achieve without a highly skilled and continuously supported workforce.

With that aim in mind, SWIP is removing the traditional barriers to technical knowledge by moving beyond closed-door corporate training, and creating an open-access educational ecosystem. This model ensures that the skills gap is being closed not just through classrooms, but through live, on-site technical training delivery as well.

SWIP uses digital platforms, bespoke in-person sessions and partnerships with higher education institutions to provide training in retrofit – both fabric and whole-house approaches – as well as in internal wall insulation and room-in-roof systems.

The training is personalised and adapted to every recipient – from college students and apprentices on site to retrofit co-ordinators, installers, local authorities and social housing directors.

The judges said: