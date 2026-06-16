Supply chain partner of the year

Home life safety provider Aico works closely with supply chain partners, contractors and housing providers to deliver safer, healthier and more sustainable homes.

Collaborative, data-driven solutions underpin all of Aico’s work, enhancing safety compliance, resident well-being, retrofit outcomes and wider net zero objectives. Its partnership approach combines technical expertise, accredited training and connected technology to build capability across the sector.

Through award-winning programmes such as the Aico Expert training courses, FIA CPD courses and Aico’s City & Guilds-assured programmes, teams across the supply chain gain practical skills to deliver high-quality, compliant installations efficiently and confidently. These initiatives improve operational capability, ensure compliance and enable workforce development.

By embedding guidance, support and learning into day-to-day operations, this approach enhances internal capability, increases efficiency and ensures low-carbon and safety initiatives are delivered effectively.

Through a combination of technology, accredited training and collaborative project support, Aico helps housing providers and their partners achieve operational and strategic objectives, while creating a skilled, resilient workforce capable of supporting a sustainable and climate-ready built environment.

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