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Exhibition & sponsorship opportunities

Bringing together over 500 sector leaders, Inside Housing's Warm and Safe Homes Summit is an unmissable opportunity to collaborate and hear solutions from government, experts, landlords, tenants and the supply chain. Come and meet senior professionals from across finance, asset management, sustainability, tenant engagement, procurement, governance and compliance, all under one roof.

Why sponsor?

  • Be part of the solutions needed to solve the biggest issues challenging the sector
  • Unrivalled networking opportunity with the entire residential ecosystem
  • Form partnerships and start strategic discussions
  • Demonstrate expertise through unique speaking and chairing opportunities
  • Profile your business ensuring it’s firmly positioned as part of the solution
  • Additional benefits include delegate passes, advanced access to the delegate list, extended marketing campaign and table top exhibition stand

CONTACT THE TEAM NOW

 

Alternatively, you can contact Andy Stevens at andy.stevens@oceanmedia.co.uk

Media Pack

Download the media pack to find out more information on how you could benefit from our sponsorship and exhibition opportunities. 

 

Download the media pack

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VENUE INFORMATION

  • Convene
  • 155 Bishopsgate
  • London
  • EC2M 3YD

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