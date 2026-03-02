EN:Procure is the specialist procurement arm of Efficiency North, a not-for-profit consortium owned and governed by our current 60+ Registered Social Housing Provider members, one of the first trailblazing procurement consortia established in 2006.
EN:Procure provides a comprehensive suite of procurement solutions for social housing that cover every aspect of new build, repairs, refurbishment, installation, improvement, compliance and retrofit. These are underpinned by a wide range of social, economic and environmental benefits to support local socio-economic regeneration, social mobility and accelerate the journey to net zero, alongside investment in communities through Efficiency North’s charity EN:Able Communities CIO.
The Good Homes Alliance is a non-profit community interest company with over 100 member and partner organisations from across the built environment industry, including architects, developers, housing associations, local authorities, urban designers, consultants, manufacturers, engineers and more.
We collaborate with industry and government, share best practice & case studies, curate events, lead campaigns, lobby for change, partner on research and commission publications, and create active knowledge exchange networks, for local authorities, housing associations, developers and building performance evaluation practitioners.
Launched in November 2020, the SRS is a voluntary reporting framework designed to enable housing providers to report on their ESG performance in a transparent, consistent and comparable manner.
Sustainability for Housing (SfH) Limited is a company limited by guarantee run by a voluntary board of housing and finance experts, that is responsible for the development, promotion and strategic direction of the Sustainability Reporting Standard for Social Housing (SRS).
UK100 is the only network of ambitious councils led by all political parties working together to tackle climate change. We help local leaders overcome challenges and turn innovation into solutions that work everywhere. We build the case for the powers needed to make change happen.
From cities to villages, we help communities across the UK create thriving places powered by clean energy — with fresh air to breathe, warm homes to live in, and a healthy natural environment.
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