2026 Sponsors

Aico, an Ei Company, is the European market leader in home life safety. We deliver a fully integrated platform that combines high-quality fire and CO alarms, all meeting UK standards, with environmental sensors and intelligent connected home technology to protect residents and their homes.

Offering both single and multi-sensors, Aico’s alarms and environmental sensors are manufactured in Ireland to the highest quality, while their advanced software is developed in Bristol, transforming real-time data into actionable insights.

By uniting trusted hardware with cutting-edge software, Aico enables the creation of safer, healthier, and more sustainable homes.