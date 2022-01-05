2026 Sponsors

Aico, an Ei Company, is the European market leader in home life safety. We deliver a fully integrated platform that combines high-quality fire and CO alarms, all meeting UK standards, with environmental sensors and intelligent connected home technology to protect residents and their homes.
Offering both single and multi-sensors, Aico’s alarms and environmental sensors are manufactured in Ireland to the highest quality, while their advanced software is developed in Bristol, transforming real-time data into actionable insights.
By uniting trusted hardware with cutting-edge software, Aico enables the creation of safer, healthier, and more sustainable homes.
AirEx is a developer and manufacturer of smart, connected energy efficiency and ventilation systems that help people live in warmer, healthier homes.
Our flagship system, Floorvent, is the world’s first smart underfloor draught proofing and ventilation solution for suspended floors. Combining smart air bricks and a communications hub, it uses sensors to monitor the floor void and weather data to decide when to open and when to close, reducing heat loss while protecting against damp and mould.
Building on this success and our approach using affordable smart ventilation control for energy efficiency, we are developing whole-home solutions for healthy homes, adding room-level monitoring and the concept of smart adaptive ventilation for healthy homes fit for the future.
We deliver end-to end turn key solutions for over 60 social housing providers across the UK, to improve the living conditions of existing residents, reduce fuel poverty and help meet net zero carbon targets. We’ve already reduced more than 12,000 tonnes of CO2 for our clients. Through our solutions we work with local authorities and landlords in the housing sector to understand their challenges, support their hope for sustainable growth, and help them transform their existing buildings. We also use our expertise to identify suitable funding streams to deliver whole house retrofit insulation, and renewable installation programmes that are ECO and PAS 2035 compliant.
Harmony Fire is a full-service fire safety engineering consultancy partnering with the UK’s largest Housing Associations and Local Authorities to design and deliver life-saving enhancements that keep residents safe. With in-house construction, manufacturing, and maintenance capabilities, Harmony Fire is a recognised industry innovator. In 2025, the company launched Auro, bringing smart IoT life-safety technology to the housing sector, and developed Life-Guard, a risk management framework for housing leaders created in collaboration with safety experts, including Dame Judith Hackitt and Arup’s Gill Kernick.
Committed to transforming life-safety outcomes, Harmony Fire drives change across the sector. The company works closely with government to adopt technological solutions that improve safety and efficiency while promoting behavioural and organisational change. Through the Life-Guard framework, Harmony Fire helps housing leaders implement, defend, and maintain safety interventions that save lives.
Morgan Sindall Property Services provide integrated asset management for housing associations and local authorities, focusing on improving the living conditions of residents and leaving a lasting legacy in the communities we serve. Our services include, responsive repairs, void refurbishments, compliancy services and planned maintenance works. Using data, we provide actionable insights for our clients, helping to inform investment decisions, improve customer experience, identify vulnerabilities in communities and protect the environment. Collaborating with our partners, we find solutions to support and deliver projects to the highest quality and standards.
We’re a purpose-driven organisation, committed to enhancing lives through safe, sustainable social housing regeneration. As a forward-thinking, multifaceted regeneration specialist, we’ve grown from humble beginnings to become a trusted partner in delivering best-in-class solutions to the social housing sector across England. Our RE:GEN family comes together to offer clients and their customers a range of solutions to their challenges.
We work alongside housing associations, local authorities and community partners to transform homes and neighbourhoods, creating sustainable, high-quality places to live that enhance lives now and long into the future. With a deep understanding of the challenges facing the sector, from ageing housing stock and compliance pressures to fuel poverty and net-zero commitments, RE:GEN Group provides a comprehensive delivery model built on innovation, transparency and long-term value.
Through RE:GEN Academy, we offer pathways into sustainable employment for those living and connected to the communities being regenerated
Zypho® shower heat recovery systems enable property developers, landlords and homeowners to save energy, tackle fuel poverty, and earn cost-effective SAP points. Installing a Zypho enables residents, landlords and property owners to save hundreds of pounds on their energy bills each year. Easy to retrofit and with passive operation so no maintenance required, Zypho's Slim50 model can improve shower efficiency by up to 66%, and make a big difference to a property’s EPC rating. www.zypho.uk
wienerberger UK & Ireland is dedicated to empowering the construction industry to create a sustainable future for generations to come. Through an extensive range of high-quality building products, systems, and solutions, we foster long-term partnerships, support exceptional careers, and place sustainability at the heart of everything we do.
We deliver innovative solutions for the entire building envelope including walls, roofs, heating, and water management. Our comprehensive product range covers bricks, cladding, roof tiles, solar systems, ventilation solutions, membranes, rainwater systems, plastic piping, plumbing, and underfloor heating. This offering is further enriched by expert technical services and unwavering customer support.
We are committed to understanding our customers' challenges and delivering products and solutions that meet the highest standards. By addressing their needs, we aim to build a safer and more sustainable future for the built environment.
As part of wienerberger, a global provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, wienerberger UK & Ireland unites FloPlast, Pipelife, Maincor, Building Product Design, and Wienerberger Ltd under one banner.
The Good Homes Alliance is a non-profit community interest company with over 100 member and partner organisations from across the built environment industry, including architects, developers, housing associations, local authorities, urban designers, consultants, manufacturers, engineers and more.
We collaborate with industry and government, share best practice & case studies, curate events, lead campaigns, lobby for change, partner on research and commission publications, and create active knowledge exchange networks, for local authorities, housing associations, developers and building performance evaluation practitioners.
Ambion Heating is a British leader in smart-enabled infrared heating technology, offering innovative, sustainable, and affordable heating solutions for UK homes, with over 2,500 systems installed across the UK.
Ambion focuses on flats and small terraced houses for social housing both for retrofit and new-build applications. Customers include: Yorkshire Housing, Community Gateway, Wolverhampton Homes, Wolverhampton City Council and Chesterfield Borough Council in England; Codi Group, Bron Afon HA and Merthyr Tydfil HA in Wales; and Fife Council in Scotland.
At the core of Ambion’s technology is its unique control system, with smart algorithm-led software controlling dynamic modulating electricity supply to the infrared heat panels. This precise control maintains a low, steady load, making the Ambion system well-suited for integration with solar and battery storage systems, time-of-use tariffs and grid flexibility requirements.
Ambion Heating is based in Wakefield, Yorkshire, where its system is produced in its own factory.
Apacor’s new AirTrap range revolutionises mould detection with advanced technology powered by Sporecyte’s AI analysis. Our cutting-edge system detects, quantifies, and specifies mould spores in each sample, delivering fast, detailed reports. These AI reports provide actionable insights to help property professionals streamline mould risk management and support compliance with Awaab’s Law. With a focus on cutting-edge innovation, rigorous quality assurance, and automated reproducibility, Apacor is at the forefront of advancing mould analysis in the property sector.
ArcAirTech works in partnership with housing associations, local authorities and contractors across the UK to deliver a more effective response to damp and mould. Clients include organisations such as Clarion, L&Q, Platform Housing, Bromford Flaghsip & Livewest and local authorities including Lambeth and York, all using the technology to support safer, healthier homes.
Through pilot programmes and real-world deployment, clients have seen rapid reductions in airborne and surface mould spores, enabling faster intervention and improved outcomes for residents. ArcAirTech’s solutions are designed to be deployed quickly and with minimal disruption, allowing tenants to remain in their homes while issues are addressed.
By working closely with its clients and their supply chains, ArcAirTech supports a consistent, scalable approach that helps landlords meet increasing regulatory demands while improving the experience and wellbeing of their residents.
Axis Europe, part of the Axis CLC Group, is a leading UK provider of property maintenance, refurbishment, and compliance services. Operating nationwide, Axis supports housing providers and public sector clients to maintain, improve and extend the life of their buildings.
With a strong focus on decarbonisation and retrofit, Axis delivers solutions that create warmer, safer homes. Its services include insulation upgrades, low-carbon heating systems, ventilation improvements, and wider fabric-first interventions, helping to improve energy performance and reduce emissions.
Working in occupied environments, Axis places resident engagement at the centre of delivery, ensuring works are carried out safely, efficiently and with minimal disruption. The result is improved living conditions, reduced energy costs and long-term sustainability for clients and residents alike.
Connected Response’s simple-to-retrofit HeatSage technology transforms legacy electric storage heating from an expensive problem into a smart, flexible and comfortable heating experience for tenants; energy use is typically reduced by 30%.
HeatSage means landlords avoid having to replace perfectly functional storage heaters and have visibility of tenant comfort profiles. HeatSage also provides feedback on humidity levels in flats, an early warning trigger to help avoid damp and mould issues.
HeatSage switches a tenant’s heating on and off in line with their preferred heating profile, ensuring charging is done on off-peak electricity. It also builds in tomorrow’s local average temperature to optimise the charging profile.
Installation, supported by Connected Response’s tenant engagement programme, is simple, quick and straightforward; on average, around 45 minutes per flat.
HeatSage also provides the potential to generate revenue from the energy flexibility market which helps balance the grid
Daikin has been a global leader in climate control for over 100 years, delivering high-performance cooling, heating, ventilation, and refrigeration solutions.
Its innovative technologies improve indoor air quality and comfort while supporting a more sustainable future. Committed to achieving net zero CO₂ emissions by 2050, Daikin is driving the UK’s transition to green energy with low-carbon heat pumps and a whole-life approach to building decarbonisation.
From product design to recycling, the company focuses on reducing environmental impact at every stage. Daikin’s mission is simple: to create smarter, healthier, and more comfortable indoor environments—for every home, every space, and everyone.
Durkan Regen delivers trusted, high-quality property regeneration services for housing associations, local authorities and other housing providers across London and the South East.
A family-owned business, backed by over 50 years’ experience, we bring the capability and experience across multiple services. These include compliance, decarbonisation, planned maintenance, building safety, damp and mould remediation, asset regeneration, and heritage restoration. Our trusted client focused approach centres on sustainability, community and safety.
Infoshare+ is a UK data and software company helping social housing providers make smarter decisions about their homes and assets.
We believe that better data leads to better outcomes for providers and their tenants, from Warm Homes Plan delivery and decarbonisation through to compliance and the long-term sustainability of housing stock.
Our platform brings together specialist tools trusted by over 220 housing providers across 3M+ homes in the UK, including Sava Intelligent Energy for energy performance analysis and retrofit planning, and our Universal Adapter integration layer for building the governed, auditable workflows that Awaab's Law compliance demands.
With £15 billion committed under the Warm Homes Plan, Sava Intelligent Energy helps providers plan cost-effective improvements to bring properties up to target. It has already helped customers secure Warm Homes funding across SHF Waves 1-3 and continues to provide ongoing analysis and insight.
LHC Midlands, London and South East (LHC) is a not-for-profit framework provider that supports the delivery of high quality and socially responsible construction, refurbishment, and maintenance projects across social housing and public sector buildings.
As part of the LHC Procurement Group (LHCPG) – with almost 60 years of trusted procurement expertise – we provide efficient and compliant solutions that simplify and accelerate project delivery throughout our regions.
We work closely with Partners and Committee Members to deliver impactful social value via the LHC Community Benefit Fund, ensuring local communities receive better outcomes, greater inclusion, and positive, lasting change.
We are a leading provider of retrofit residential decarbonisation across the UK. Specialising in social housing and residential properties, we oversee and execute large-scale energy efficiency projects, low-carbon technology installations, and full-house retrofit schemes, all in compliance with MCS, PAS 2030, and PAS 2035 standards.
LivGreen is a specialist Retrofit Contractor which provides a one-stop solution for delivering high-quality retrofit projects. We are committed to partnering with our clients to support them through their decarbonisation journey. Through retrofitting, we aim to reduce costs and improve carbon efficiency while promoting affordable warmth, improving environmental credentials and enhancing comfort levels for tenants.
We believe retrofit is about more than buildings—it's about people and creating lasting impact. Social value is embedded at the heart of how we operate. Our approach integrates social responsibility across all areas of the business, creating long-term, meaningful impact for individuals, communities, and wider society.
Lutley Windows specialises in delivering high-quality window solutions within the social housing sector, completing installations across more than 1,000 properties each year. We are committed to improving energy efficiency, with 95% of our installations achieving a U-value of 0.82, helping to reduce heat loss and lower energy costs for residents.
Our team includes 14 experienced engineers operating across Central England, along with 20 dedicated fitting teams, enabling us to deliver both planned and reactive services efficiently and at scale. To complement our window systems, we have developed a thermally efficient trim designed to combat damp and mould while preventing thermal bridging.
We pride ourselves on maintaining exceptional standards across all projects, consistently achieving key performance indicators of approximately 98%, ensuring reliability, quality, and customer satisfaction across every installation.
Mixergy is a technology company that has been redefining how buildings heat water for over a decade.
Born out of the University of Oxford, our patented technology makes hot water far more efficient, cutting energy use across any heat source while giving building owners greater control and insight.
As the UK electrifies, hot water becomes critical infrastructure. Every building will need a cylinder. Mixergy turns each one into a connected energy asset, strengthening energy security, improving resilience, and enabling healthier homes.
OSO Hotwater has been manufacturing high-quality hot water cylinders since 1932, building a reputation for innovation, efficiency, and long-lasting performance. Manufactured in Norway, OSO is recognised as the world’s largest manufacturer of stainless steel unvented hot water cylinders, supplying products designed to deliver reliable hot water with low heat loss and strong environmental performance. The company offers a wide range of solutions across domestic, commercial, and marine applications, including commercial systems from 300 to 20,000 litres. OSO products are designed to support modern heating demands with a focus on durability, energy efficiency, and sustainable production. With decades of expertise, advanced robotised manufacturing, and intelligent product design, OSO continues to deliver world-class water heating solutions to customers in the UK and beyond. From residential homes to large-scale commercial projects, OSO remains committed to quality, performance, and protecting our beautiful planet.
Founded in 1986, STEICO develops, produces and markets high‑performance wood fibre insulation as well as bio‑based building materials such as I‑joists and laminated veneer lumber (LVL). Using untreated, PEFC‑certified wood (PEFC/04‑31‑2550), the company manufactures its products across four European facilities located in Poland and France.
STEICO’s insulation portfolio includes rigid boards, flexible batts and air-injected wood fibre, providing versatile solutions for roofs, walls, floors and façades. These products are suitable for both new‑build and retrofit projects, supporting energy‑efficient construction and sustainability goals.
In the UK, STEICO operates from its headquarters in Caddington, England, where dedicated local sales and technical teams offer on‑the‑ground support. Their expertise helps customers choose the right materials, optimise performance and ensure successful project delivery.
Sureserve is a trusted partner of housing associations, local authorities and residents for compliance and energy services.
We provide trusted high-quality solutions that focus on energy efficiency to create warm, safe and compliant homes. The result is an improved quality of life for residents.
With nationwide reach, regional and local relationships, a commitment to excellent client service and industry-leading expertise, we are set up to be a trusted partner for now and the future.
Our Mission
To be the trusted partner of choice to the social housing and related public sector in delivering essential and affordable heating, energy savings, and compliance solutions, playing a key and progressive role in decarbonisation, always delivering for customers, employees, residents and the environment with safety, integrity and respect at the forefront of everything we do.
Switchee’s smart solution supports social housing providers across the UK to improve the quality of life for their residents. Using remote data insights, Switchee’s efficient and unobtrusive in-home display collects over 16 billion data points annually, transforming the management and delivery of housing services.
Real-time Switchee intelligence empowers landlords and local authorities to identify in-home hazards such as damp and mould, optimise property performance, and help reduce residents' heating bills by up to 17%. Leveraging data that informs, measures, and improves retrofit interventions enables housing providers to improve the quality of their existing housing stock.
Switchee’s resident first approach uses a two-way communications platform, achieving an 88% tenant response rate within 24 hours. This secure and cost-effective method of landlord-tenant engagement is why over 130 social housing providers partner with Switchee to help ensure safe, warm, and healthy homes.
UNITY Smart Homes delivers whole-home environmental monitoring and clear evidence for housing providers, giving room-by-room data that supports compliance, proves retrofit performance, and protects residents and assets. Early risk detection reduces complaints, lowers costs, and replaces reactive casework with practical, evidence-led property management.
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