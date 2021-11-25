Who will you meet?

The Warm and Safe Homes Summit is a must-attend for all those responsible for improving the quality, safety and energy efficiency of UK homes for tenants and residents.

The event will bring together over 500 sector leaders with responsibility for retrofitting and improving the quality of homes – across asset management, building safety, sustainability, tenant engagement, procurement, governance and compliance.

This summit is a crucial opportunity to establish and nurture the collaboration and partnerships needed to ensure healthy, safe and energy efficient homes for all tenants and residents.



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View the 2025 delegate list here >>