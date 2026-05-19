Board/committee member of the year

Daisy Armstrong has made a significant difference to Southern Housing and the residents it serves. Having lived in social housing for half of her life, Daisy brings valuable lived experience to her role on Southern’s board that enables her to provide thoughtful and insightful input.

Daisy understands the people she represents and her perspective helps Southern Housing make better, more resident-focused decisions. She has achieved so many things in her role, such as helping draft guidance on Awaab’s Law, and has worked on designing the London Social and Affordable Homes Programme 2026-36.

Daisy has recently become chair of the G15 Residents’ Group. As a trusted representative, she has been heavily involved in the campaign to end the stigma around housing associations – and as a disabled person, Daisy is also committed to ensuring her voice reflects the experiences of all residents.

Daisy’s commitment to others deserves to receive recognition. She is an advocate of positive change, and her kindness always prevails. Her empathy, experience and dedication make her a worthy recipient of this award.