Career development initiative of the year

Recognising the urgent need to address gender imbalance across housebuilding, where women account for just 15% of the workforce and only 5% of site management roles, the Home Builders Federation (HBF) launched the Women into Home Building Programme in 2023 to encourage women to develop a career in the industry.

Delivered twice a year in partnership with Pathway CTM and major house builders, the programme combines a week of virtual insight and employability training with a two-week work placement on a construction site in the participant’s local area. To remove barriers to participation it supports travel, childcare and safety equipment costs, and provides mentoring and peer support to help women access long-term career and leadership pathways.

Since the scheme’s launch, seven cohorts have engaged 325 women in awareness activities, with 170 completing insight week and 157 undertaking placements. More than 50 participants have secured employment or apprenticeships – a 32% conversion rate – with others progressing through recruitment pipelines.

Funded by participating firms and sponsored by the National House Building Council, the programme is a co-ordinated, industry-backed intervention tackling the underrepresentation of women in site-based leadership roles.

The judges said: