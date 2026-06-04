Housing provider inclusion champion

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Oar & Explore is a pioneering all-women boat club in Tower Hamlets, designed to break down longstanding cultural, social and financial barriers to paddle sports. Delivered by Poplar HARCA and the East London Canal Access Network, the club has supported more than 120 women, mostly Muslim and minority ethnic, to access east London’s waterways safely, confidently and on their own terms.

At the heart of this success is Terri, Poplar HARCA’s communities and neighbourhoods area co-ordinator. Her leadership ensures every aspect of the programme is culturally appropriate, accessible and genuinely inclusive.

From checking religious and cultural sensitivities to adapting sessions around childcare, working with female-only instructors and ensuring modest clothing is welcomed and accommodated, Terri has created a space where women of all backgrounds feel able to participate fully.

Through her commitment, empathy and belief in women’s potential, Terri has helped create a movement, one where some of the women she works with once saw sport as ‘not for them’ are now qualified instructors, community leaders and confident role models.

The judges said: