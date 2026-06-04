Housing provider professional of the year

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Bali Kaur Nahal is an outstanding values-led leader whose career in housing has been defined by integrity, courage and an unwavering commitment to amplifying residents’ voices.

In her role as assistant director of customer services at 17,000-home Delta Housing, Bali has transformed the organisation’s approach to customer experience, professional development and meaningful resident engagement. Under her leadership, customer satisfaction has increased by around 10%, supported by initiatives that strengthen fairness, transparency and responsiveness.

Bali leads a diverse portfolio of high-pressure services, and across the board she has created a culture in which people feel trusted, supported and empowered. She is deeply committed to developing women and emerging leaders, offering mentoring, coaching and sector guidance as a Chartered Institute of Housing mentor and mental health first aider.

Driven by a passion for purposeful change, Bali has led major service transformation rooted in lived experience and customer voice. Her empathy, strategic insight and authentic leadership have had a profound impact on individuals, organisations and communities, making her a powerful ambassador for women in housing.

The judges said: