Housing provider woman of the future

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Eleanor Wainwright is the business planning officer at 32,000-home housing association Vico Homes. She is a values-driven emerging leader who consistently goes above and beyond the requirements of her role.

She is already transforming her organisation with the confidence and impact of someone far beyond her career stage. At just 25, Eleanor has led on one of Vico Homes’ most ambitious data projects, recruiting 80 data champions across the organisation and transforming data compliance.

She has quadrupled proactive customer communications, influenced important policy and procedure for customers, and is now empowering future housing professionals via a staff network she helped establish and now co-chairs.

In just under four years, Eleanor has kickstarted an extremely promising career in housing – going from a graduate placement to one of the youngest business leaders within the organisation. She’s not just a woman of the future, say her colleagues – she’s changing the present.

The judges said: