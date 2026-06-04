Innovator of the year

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Leanne Brown’s belief in the power of innovation is helping tenants to lead healthier, happier lives. She brings more than a decade of expertise and a career dedicated to championing tenants and improving lives to her role as head of health and well-being at 32,000-home landlord Vico Homes.

Across a wide range of leadership roles, Leanne has built powerful partnerships inside and outside the organisation. Her ability to unite teams, spark innovation and turn ambitious ideas into measurable results has established her as a true sector trailblazer. She has embedded an innovation culture across Vico Homes through practical, forward-thinking initiatives that deliver real impact.

At the heart of this culture are Leanne’s Innovation Labs, which give every colleague a platform to contribute ideas, test solutions and influence operational change. This has led to greater efficiency, stronger performance and a constant flow of developments that benefit both customers and the organisation.

Leanne is an energising, collaborative leader who lifts others with her vision and delivers change that matters to create better futures and more vibrant communities.

The judges said: