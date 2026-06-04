Wider sector professional of the year

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Caroline Lovelace was appointed in May 2024 as a customer experience manager in Lovell Renew’s refurbishment team, with a mandate to put residents at the heart of the company’s work.

Within just 18 months, Caroline had become a true champion of Lovell Renew’s culture and ethos. She has improved and refined the organisation’s approach to resident engagement within retrofit schemes.

Her work has led to a reduction from 20% to 5% in residents refusing to give access to contractors, a satisfaction rating of more than 95% and the first reaccreditation under the new Tpas standards.

Lovell Renew’s teams deal with residents from all walks of life, often those who need additional support. Caroline has systematically redeveloped how Lovell approaches customer interaction and support, to ensure the organisation is offering the most understanding and reliable service possible to its customers.

With ongoing regulatory changes within the sector, as well as a drive to deliver more for residents, Caroline has been pivotal in shaping her employer’s success and championing the importance of resident engagement.

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