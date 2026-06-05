Wider sector woman of the future

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Joining low-carbon energy firm SMS without prior energy industry experience, Elinor Winrow rapidly developed the technical and operational capability to play a central leadership role in a trial scheme to deliver affordable solar energy across Oxfordshire – a nationally significant, award-winning programme transforming how retrofit is delivered across social housing.

Elinor has been instrumental in delivering a fully funded, resident-focused model that proves mass deployment of solar pholtovoltaic and battery storage can be achieved at scale, without upfront cost, while securing exceptionally high levels of tenant engagement. Her work has contributed directly to 306 installations and an average yearly saving of £375 per household.

Her inclusive, people-centred leadership style has strengthened her employer’s internal capability and helped align multidisciplinary teams around a shared mission.

Elinor’s impact extends far beyond her career stage: she has helped create a blueprint now being replicated nationally, with more than 5,000 homes already in the pipeline. She embodies the qualities of a future sector leader – innovative, resident-focused and committed to delivering meaningful change.

The judges said: