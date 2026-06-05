Woman of the year: development, property services and suppliers

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Marie Carpenter is a partner at Baily Garner with 30 years’ experience in the construction industry. She established herself as a leader early in her career through her partnership approach with clients and contractors, as well as her sensitivity when working in residential homes and her drive to improve the conditions of end users.

Marie’s passion for delivering quality in projects led to her taking over the management of Baily Garner’s ISO 19001 certification, which she has successfully maintained for more than 20 years.

Marie supports young and aspiring surveyors as an assessment of personal competence (APC) chair and assessor, as well as an APC counsellor. She is an ambassador for women within the construction industry, frequently attending schools alongside Baily Garner’s other inspiring women to show young girls what can be achieved through a career in the built environment.

A passionate advocate for inclusivity, Marie has also driven the development of policies and support mechanisms that enhance working conditions for women at Baily Garner.

The judges said: