Woman of the year: housing provider with up to 15,000 homes

Woman of the year: housing provider with up to 15,000 homes

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Rachel Chiu is a housing and social impact leader, whose work is shaped by her lived experience of growing up in a first-generation immigrant household affected by homelessness and disability. Rachel developed a strong commitment to tackling poverty, stigma and inequality through secure housing and welfare support.

Beginning her career as a social worker, Rachel has dedicated her professional life to supporting people with complex needs, including disabled adults, children and families. She is director of business development and co-founder of Spring Housing Association, and chair of Sir Josiah Mason Trust, where she supports diverse communities across Birmingham and the West Midlands.

Rachel also serves on the Social Security Advisory Committee, a non-departmental body sponsored by the Department for Work and Pensions. She is the committee’s ethnic minorities representative, ensuring government policy reflects lived experience and promotes equality. Her wider contributions include grant-making roles with The National Lottery Community Fund and BBC Children in Need, supporting community resilience and opportunity.

Through her leadership, Rachel champions the tenant voice, refugee support and the rights of people in supported housing, influencing policy and practice to create inclusive housing solutions that enable individuals and communities to thrive.

The judges said: