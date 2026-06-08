Woman of the year: wider sector

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Kelly Deane is the director of housing and public protection at Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council. Last year she marked 30 years in local government – a career driven by her belief in the power of public service to transform people’s lives and communities for the better.

Kelly’s tenure has encompassed many achievements. One recent standout is BCP Council’s attainment of a C1 grading in January this year, the highest possible performance score awarded to social housing providers by the Regulator of Social Housing. To date this rating has been achieved by just 12 local authorities in England.

Over the past year, the council has also made significant progress in the use of temporary accommodation, ensuring no families spend more than six weeks in a B&B and keeping the number of families in B&Bs to single figures.

Kelly’s colleagues describe her as incredibly hardworking, diligent and dedicated to public service – and her leadership inspires her staff with the same ethos, leading to a tangible impact on the communities she serves.

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