2026 Sponsors and exhibitors

With 2000 employees across the globe supporting more than 7000 government organisations, Granicus promotes meaningful connections between the government and the people they serve by:
Our mission is to empower government with digital solutions to boost community engagement and enhance citizen satisfaction. Join us in transforming public services and driving meaningful impact.
It is Switchee’s mission to fight fuel poverty and provide social housing provider’s with remote data insights that cut maintenance costs and improve resident well-being. Switchee enables social landlords to hit challenging financial and environmental targets with real time, remote data analytics. A personalised platform identifies condensation, damp or mould risk and flags fuel poverty. Switchee transforms resident engagement and appointment scheduling via a two way in-house communication display.
With a Switchee Smart Thermostat installed, residents optimise energy use, lower heating bills by 17% and reduce energy consumption – future proofing homes and driving towards Net Zero.
We are delighted to be working with over 120 Social Housing Providers across the UK.
Lots of solutions out there claim to bring digital communications teams together, but Orlo is the only platform purpose-built with the needs of marketing, comms and customer service professionals in mind from day one. By bringing together conversations that take place on Social Media, Chatbot, Live Chat, WhatsApp and SMS, the platform provides a unified view of both public and private digital interactions. With a suite of powerful reports and intelligent AI to boot, Orlo takes the guesswork out of managing reputation and improving customer experience, empowering over 380 organisations around the world to build trust with their customers through brilliant conversations.
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