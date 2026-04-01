2025 Partners

The BPF is the voice of the UK property industry. We work closely with our members to support a diverse, successful and sustainable property industry that is recognised for the positive contribution it makes to society. With a membership spanning the entire industry, we offer unrivalled opportunities for networking and sharing best practice. This breadth also allows us to provide Government and regulators with an authoritative voice on the challenges facing real estate and how the sector can help strengthen communities across the country. The wider BPF Group includes the Scottish Property Federation, the UK PropTech Association and BPF Futures. In 2026
AREF, BPF and IPF will be merging to create a new, more powerful and impactful body for the industry: Real Estate:UK (RE:UK).
Homes England is the government’s housing and regeneration Agency. Together with their partners, they drive the creation of more affordable, quality homes and thriving places so that everyone has a place to live and grow. They make this happen by working with thousands of organisations of all sizes, using their powers, expertise, land, capital and influence to bring investment to communities and get more quality homes built.
The Good Economy is a leading, independent impact advisory firm. We exist to accelerate the transition to a good economy, where financial systems deliver not just returns but better outcomes for society. We support fund managers, asset owners, allocators and public authorities to align investment decisions with purpose, embedding impact into how economic investment is allocated and governed. By working through established systems, we shape how value is defined, how markets behave, and what good investment looks like - helping our clients lead with integrity and drive meaningful change.
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