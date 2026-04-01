2025 Partners

The BPF is the voice of the UK property industry. We work closely with our members to support a diverse, successful and sustainable property industry that is recognised for the positive contribution it makes to society. With a membership spanning the entire industry, we offer unrivalled opportunities for networking and sharing best practice. This breadth also allows us to provide Government and regulators with an authoritative voice on the challenges facing real estate and how the sector can help strengthen communities across the country. The wider BPF Group includes the Scottish Property Federation, the UK PropTech Association and BPF Futures. In 2026

AREF, BPF and IPF will be merging to create a new, more powerful and impactful body for the industry: Real Estate:UK (RE:UK).