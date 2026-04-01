ao link

Passes and Pricing

Your delegate pass includes:

  • 14 in-depth sessions to choose from and 8 hours of engaging content
  • Opportunities to hear from government, peer-led case studies, tenants and the supply chain
  • Over 5 hours of networking opportunities with 500 attendees
  • 2 interactive expert-led workshops
  • Hear from 50+ industry leading speakers
  • 8 CPD credits and a personalised certificate upon attendance
  • Interactive exhibition showcasing innovative engagement solutions
  • Full refreshments including a light breakfast, hot buffet lunch and coffee breaks
  • Access to the full conference delegate list
  • Presentations available to download post-event

Hurry, limited passes are available and filling fast so book early to secure the best rate.

 

Book your delegate pass >>

Type of organisation

Standard rate

Group package rate (3 passes)

Local authorities, small housing associations and charities (<2,000 homes)£445£1038
Housing associations (>2,000 homes), housebuilders, developers, investors and funders£495£1,155
*Private sector, commercials, for-profit providers £695£1,622


All prices are excluding VAT

Group booking offer
NEW FOR 2026: Ensure you bring your team with our new package offer allowing you to save over £300 when booking 3 or more places. Contact the team on conferences@oceanmedia.co.uk to discuss the best price for your organisation.   


*Sponsorship and exhibitor packages are available, which include delegate passes and speaking opportunities to elevate your brand at the conference. Click here to find out more.

 

Book your delegate pass >>

 

In partnership with

EXHIBIT/SPONSOR

Testimonials

VENUE INFORMATION

  • Convene
  • 155 Bishopsgate
  • London
  • EC2M 3YD

USEFUL INFORMATION

RELATED EVENTS

OUR PUBLICATIONS

 

© INSIDEHOUSING - OCEAN MEDIA GROUP LIMITED, Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower, 6th Floor 1 Harbour Exchange Square, London E14 9GE TEL: 020 7772 8300