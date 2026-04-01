Passes and Pricing

Your delegate pass includes:

Access to 500+ senior level attendees representing investors, industry leaders, political leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders from across the housing, regeneration, and wider Living sectors

Access to the co-located Equity in Housing Summit

8 hours of exclusive insights and engaging content delivered by 50+ sector leading speakers

Opportunity to hear direct from government and government agencies to understand the changing political agenda

8 CPD credits and a personalised certificate upon attendance

Full refreshments including a light breakfast, hot buffet lunch and coffee breaks

Access to the full conference delegate list

Presentations available to download post-event

To ensure the housing investment and delivery symposium delivers meaningful outcomes we have limited the number of places available across segmented organisational types.



The remit is simple - those with land, can meet those with funding, alongside those that can deliver, with central and local government at the very heart of the conversation. We would urge you to book your place immediately and this will also ensure you can choose from all the round tables still available.

Book your delegate pass >>