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Passes and Pricing

Your delegate pass includes:

  • Access to 500+ senior level attendees representing investors, industry leaders, political leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders from across the housing, regeneration, and wider Living sectors
  • Access to the co-located Equity in Housing Summit
  • 8 hours of exclusive insights and engaging content delivered by 50+ sector leading speakers
  • Opportunity to hear direct from government and government agencies to understand the changing political agenda
  • 8 CPD credits and a personalised certificate upon attendance
  • Full refreshments including a light breakfast, hot buffet lunch and coffee breaks
  • Access to the full conference delegate list
  • Presentations available to download post-event

To ensure the housing investment and delivery symposium delivers meaningful outcomes we have limited the number of places available across segmented organisational types.

 

The remit is simple - those with land, can meet those with funding, alongside those that can deliver, with central and local government at the very heart of the conversation. We would urge you to book your place immediately and this will also ensure you can choose from all the round tables still available. 

 

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Type of organisation

Super early-bird rate ending 18 September 2026

Early-bird rate ending 23 October 2026

Standard rate

Local authorities, combined authorities, government agencies, investors and funders
By invitation only

Invite only Invite only 
Invite only 
Housebuilders, land owners and master developers
SMEs qualify for an exclusive price of £199 + VAT

£399 + VAT£449 + VAT
£499 + VAT
Accountants, advisors, architects, BTR operators, consultants, for profit registered providers, housing associations, law firms, planners and the wider living sector
£599 + VAT£649 + VAT£699 + VAT


For any queries regarding your organisation type please contact the team on conferences@oceanmedia.co.uk    


*Sponsorship and exhibitor packages are available, which include delegate passes and speaking opportunities to elevate your brand at the conference. Find out more here.

 

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VENUE INFORMATION

  • Convene
  • 155 Bishopsgate
  • London
  • EC2M 3YD

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