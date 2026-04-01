Passes and Pricing

To ensure the housing investment and delivery symposium delivers meaningful outcomes we have limited the number of places available across segmented organisational types.
The remit is simple - those with land, can meet those with funding, alongside those that can deliver, with central and local government at the very heart of the conversation. We would urge you to book your place immediately and this will also ensure you can choose from all the round tables still available.
|Type of organisation
Super early-bird rate ending 18 September 2026
Early-bird rate ending 23 October 2026
Standard rate
|Local authorities, combined authorities, government agencies, investors and funders
By invitation only
|Invite only
|Invite only
|Invite only
|Housebuilders, land owners and master developers
SMEs qualify for an exclusive price of £199 + VAT
|£399 + VAT
|£449 + VAT
|£499 + VAT
|Accountants, advisors, architects, BTR operators, consultants, for profit registered providers, housing associations, law firms, planners and the wider living sector
|£599 + VAT
|£649 + VAT
|£699 + VAT
For any queries regarding your organisation type please contact the team on conferences@oceanmedia.co.uk
*Sponsorship and exhibitor packages are available, which include delegate passes and speaking opportunities to elevate your brand at the conference. Find out more here.
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