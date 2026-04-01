2025 Sponsors

Addleshaw Goddard
For over 30 years, our team has advised on some of the most innovative, impactful, and pioneering social housing finance transactions. All our senior team members are leading experts in the sector, often advising at the cutting edge of deals and structures as well as on legislative developments. We are passionate about the positive social impact of the work which we undertake alongside our clients. We are a London headquartered, international, full-service law firm that consistently delivers high-quality outcomes for our clients globally. Our 1,500+ lawyers are based across 21 offices in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
BCLP
BCLP is a law firm at the forefront of the living sector with expertise in residential development, BTR, single family, affordable housing, PBSA and senior living. We provide a full spectrum of services throughout the life cycle of home delivery, including projects supported by grant and loan funding from public sector bodies, and have worked on some of the largest and most high-profile transactions in the UK living sector. As the number one ranked real estate sector team, we pride ourselves on our ability to provide comprehensive, multidisciplinary advice; drawing upon our unrivalled market knowledge and expertise of our wider real estate team.
Eversheds Sutherland
Eversheds Sutherland’s Real Estate team is one of the largest in the UK, advising across the entire property lifecycle - from strategic land acquisition and planning to development, investment, funding, and asset management. With extensive expertise in residential, student, later living, and affordable housing, we support clients delivering sustainable communities and housing-led regeneration. Our integrated planning team is renowned for navigating complex consents and infrastructure challenges. As trusted advisors to developers, investors, local authorities, and housing providers, we combine commercial insight with sector knowledge to help shape the future of living.
Lovell
Lovell, part of Morgan Sindall Group plc, is a leading partnership housing specialist working across England, Scotland, and Wales. We deliver multi-tenure communities and provide innovative solutions in development, construction, regeneration, and retrofit. Guided by the belief that a home is the foundation for a better life, we partner with others to help create lasting positive change wherever we build. To find out more about Lovell, visit: www.lovell.co.uk/
Man Group
Man Group is a global alternative investment management firm focused on pursuing outperformance for sophisticated clients via our Systematic, Discretionary and Solutions offerings. Powered by talent and advanced technology, our single and multi-manager investment strategies are underpinned by deep research and span public and private markets, across all major asset classes, with a significant focus on alternatives. Man Group takes a partnership approach to working with clients, establishing deep connections and creating tailored solutions to meet their investment goals and those of the millions of retirees and savers they represent. Headquartered in London, we manage $ 213.9bn* and operate across multiple offices globally. Man Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker EMG.LN and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index. Further information can be found at www.man.com. * As at 30 September 2025
Mills & Reeve
Mills & Reeve is a leading UK law firm with a reputation for innovation, collaboration and sector-focused expertise. Operating nationally and internationally, we deliver pragmatic legal solutions across diverse sectors. Our Built environment sector brings together over 200 specialist lawyers to support clients throughout the lifecycle of real estate assets – from investment, development & regeneration to living, finance and owner & occupier matters. Combining deep market insight with commercial thinking, we help shape communities, optimise investments and manage complex projects. The team is proactive, accountable and committed to adding value through strategic advice and strong industry networks.
Pinsent Masons
Pinsent Masons is the UK’s number 1 Legal Real Estate team with over 400 Real Estate lawyers in our market-leading coverage across the UK. Our team is recognised as one of the key legal providers in housing, affordable housing and regeneration with appointments on some of the largest and most high profile projects in the country. We advise both the public and private sector, acting for private developers/investors who develop housing-led mixed-use schemes, house builders and registered providers. We have been strategic legal advisers to the Homes England for many years. We are the market leading specialists in developing asset-backed public/private joint ventures using public sector assets matched by private sector cash to deliver housing renewal, growth and regeneration.
Saible
Saible is transforming the payment culture in the construction industry. Responsible organisations use Saible to protect their development projects from contractor failure, ensure prompt supply chain payments, provide compliance with payment legislation, deliver measurable social value and governance, and decrease development costs. Saible works with the entire project funding ecosystem, across public and private sectors. From lenders, investors, and insurers to local authorities, private sector developers, housing associations, Government agencies and departments, NHS Trusts, and beyond.
TLT
TLT advises large corporates, public institutions, and high-growth businesses across strategic and daily legal needs. Its services span legal expertise, consultancy, and FutureLaw innovation solutions. Operating across England & Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland, TLT has offices in major UK cities and a ship finance team in Greece. Strategic alliances in the Netherlands and Belgium extend its international reach. With significant experience advising organisations in the future energy; digital; financial services; leisure, food & drink; government and public services; real estate; and retail & consumer goods sectors, the firm has a strong track record of consistent growth driven by client need.
Trowers & Hamlins
Trowers & Hamlins is an international law firm committed to helping businesses and governments build stronger, more sustainable and economically successful communities. We are fascinated by the future of towns and cities and our work covers all forms of real estate across the private and public sectors and from residential to commercial and mixed-use schemes. Housing is part of our firm's DNA and we’ve worked in the sector for over 50 years advising developers, contractors, housing associations, investors and the public sector engaged in the delivery, funding and policy of homes both nationally and internationally.
Walker Morris
Walker Morris is delighted to be sponsoring the Symposium. For decades, residential development has been a key sector at Walker Morris and continues to be a sector we prioritise and invest in. We're proud to advise across the lifecycle of a development, from site acquisition, supporting the obtaining of acceptable planning consents and construction (including finance elements), to disposal. We act for all stakeholders in residential projects, including national housebuilders, funders, Homes England, and leading registered providers; offering market facing solutions acceptable to all parties in developments which helps clients deliver efficiently and ahead of or to their timeframes.
The Good Economy
The Good Economy is a leading, independent impact advisory firm. We exist to accelerate the transition to a good economy, where financial systems deliver not just returns but better outcomes for society. We support fund managers, asset owners, allocators and public authorities to align investment decisions with purpose, embedding impact into how economic investment is allocated and governed. By working through established systems, we shape how value is defined, how markets behave, and what good investment looks like - helping our clients lead with integrity and drive meaningful change.
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