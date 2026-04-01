Why attend?

The Housing Investment and Delivery Symposium is the leading one-day senior level conference for investors, lenders, government agencies, local and strategic authorities, housebuilders, master developers and registered providers from across the living and housing sectors – coming together to drive forward the ambitious housing delivery target and create the places of tomorrow.

This event offers the opportunity to network with 350+ senior stakeholders to cultivate private-public partnerships while ensuring asset managers, pension funds and global capital are all part of the housing conversation.