ao link

Why attend?

The Housing Investment and Delivery Symposium is the leading one-day senior level conference for investors, lenders, government agencies, local and strategic authorities, housebuilders, master developers and registered providers from across the living and housing sectors – coming together to drive forward the ambitious housing delivery target and create the places of tomorrow.   

 

This event offers the opportunity to network with 350+ senior stakeholders to cultivate private-public partnerships while ensuring asset managers, pension funds and global capital are all part of the housing conversation.  

Key benefits of attending include...

1

Be part of the UK’s leading event aligning capital and policy to accelerate the delivery of homes at pace and scale. 

 

 

2

Join the conversation placing UK living at the heart of the housing debate and positioning rental living as part of the solution. 

 

 

3

Meet and influence decision-makers from local and central government. 

 

 

4

Hear from the most influential voices across government, investment, UK living and housing delivery. 

 

 

5

Shape the funding models and partnerships that will define the next era of homes and places. 

 

6

Connect with 350+ senior stakeholders from investment, development, government and housing delivery.  

 

 

In partnership with

EXHIBIT/SPONSOR

Testimonials

VENUE INFORMATION

  • Convene
  • 155 Bishopsgate
  • London
  • EC2M 3YD

USEFUL INFORMATION

RELATED EVENTS

OUR PUBLICATIONS

 

© INSIDEHOUSING - OCEAN MEDIA GROUP LIMITED, Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower, 6th Floor 1 Harbour Exchange Square, London E14 9GE TEL: 020 7772 8300