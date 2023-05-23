Passes and pricing

This is a must-attend event for all UK housing professionals working in governance, compliance, risk, legal and client facing roles in order to keep abreast of future regulatory changes and enact positive change across the industry.
Delegate passes include:
Maximise your time with us and bring your team with an exclusive package deal: Save over £300 when booking 3 or more places, or book 4 delegate places and get the 5th free. Contact the team on conferences@oceanmedia.co.uk to discuss the best price for your organisation.
|Type of organisation
Super early-bird rate
(ending 24/07/2026)
Early-bird rate
(ending 04/09/2026)
Standard rate
|Local authorities, non-profits and small housing associations (<2,000 homes)
|£425 + VAT
|£455 + VAT
|£495 + VAT
|Housing associations (>2,000 homes)
|£475 + VAT
|£505 + VAT
|£545 + VAT
|Private sector, commercials, for-profit providers*
|£585 + VAT
|£615 + VAT
|£655 + VAT
*Sponsorship and exhibitor packages are available, which include delegate passes and speaking opportunities to elevate your brand at the conference. Click here to find out more.
© INSIDEHOUSING - OCEAN MEDIA GROUP LIMITED, Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower, 6th Floor 1 Harbour Exchange Square, London E14 9GE TEL: 020 7772 8300