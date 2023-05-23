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Passes and pricing

This is a must-attend event for all UK housing professionals working in governance, compliance, risk, legal and client facing roles in order to keep abreast of future regulatory changes and enact positive change across the industry.

 

Delegate passes include:

  • 14 in-depth sessions to choose from and 11 hours of engaging content.
  • 5 hours of networking opportunities with over 300 attendees 
  • 2 expert-led interactive workshops
  • Hear from 45 inspiring speakers
  • 8 CPD credits and a personalised certificate upon attendance
  • Interactive exhibition showcasing innovative solutions
  • Full refreshments including a light breakfast, hot buffet lunch and coffee breaks.
  • Access to the full conference delegate list
  • All presentations available to download post-event

Maximise your time with us and bring your team with an exclusive package deal: Save over £300 when booking 3 or more places, or book 4 delegate places and get the 5th free. Contact the team on conferences@oceanmedia.co.uk to discuss the best price for your organisation.

 

 

Click here to book delegate passes >>

Type of organisation

Super early-bird rate

(ending 24/07/2026)

Early-bird rate

(ending 04/09/2026)

Standard rate

Local authorities, non-profits and small housing associations (<2,000 homes)£425 + VAT£455 + VAT£495 + VAT
Housing associations (>2,000 homes)£475 + VAT£505 + VAT£545 + VAT
Private sector, commercials, for-profit providers*£585 + VAT£615 + VAT£655 + VAT

 

*Sponsorship and exhibitor packages are available, which include delegate passes and speaking opportunities to elevate your brand at the conference. Click here to find out more.

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VENUE INFORMATION

  • Convene
  • 155 Bishopsgate
  • London
  • EC2M 3YD

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