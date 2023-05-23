Aico, an Ei Company, are the European market leader in home life safety, pioneering new technologies and offering high quality alarms, developed and manufactured in Ireland. All Aico alarms meet UK standards and offer a variety of sensor types to guarantee protection for every home, the cornerstone of which is delivering education, quality, service and innovation. Aico have expanded their Connected Home offering through HomeLINK. HomeLINK are a multi-award-winning high-tech software team within Aico that leverage cutting edge home integration and analytic technologies to address the needs of social landlords and their residents. With new innovations in Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, the notion of a connected home could prove a real asset in making our homes not only more sustainable, but also more efficient and ultimately safer – with a focus on wellbeing. Adding another dimension to home life safety, Aico strive to create safer, healthier homes.
Recognised as industry leaders, with roots that date back to 1841, we have a deep understanding of the diverse sectors we work in. We represent a wide range of organisations and individuals nationally and overseas. We provide deep understanding, clarity, and specialist expertise that gets to the heart of every challenge. We are recognised in Legal 500 and Chambers UK as a firm specialising in litigation & dispute resolution, banking, corporate & commercial, construction, employment, housing, real estate, projects, and property development. Our teams work cohesively, drawing specialists in relevant practice areas from across the firm when needed so you have precisely the right people in the room at each stage. Each person who works at Devonshires is driven by a desire to gain deep connections, trust, and understanding with those they serve; this is a defining attribute that contributes to why clients continuously rely on our expertise.
Pennington Choices provides surveying, consultancy, and project management services to organisations nationwide. Their exceptional depth of knowledge, technical expertise, and extensive range of services makes them successful at ensuring compliance and safety within buildings. Pennington Choices adopt a flexible and collaborative approach to delivering solutions that are both cost-effective and time-efficient, and have worked with over 800 private and public sector organisations across the UK over the past 24 years.
It is Switchee’s mission to fight fuel poverty and provide social housing provider’s with remote data insights that cut maintenance costs and improve resident well-being. Switchee enables social landlords to hit challenging financial and environmental targets with real time, remote data analytics. A personalised platform identifies condensation, damp or mould risk and flags fuel poverty. Switchee transforms resident engagement and appointment scheduling via a two way in-house communication display. With a Switchee Smart Thermostat installed, residents optimise energy use, lower heating bills by 17% and reduce energy consumption – future proofing homes and driving towards Net Zero. We are delighted to be working with over 120 Social Housing Providers across the UK.
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