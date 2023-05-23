Recognised as industry leaders, with roots that date back to 1841, we have a deep understanding of the diverse sectors we work in. We represent a wide range of organisations and individuals nationally and overseas. We provide deep understanding, clarity, and specialist expertise that gets to the heart of every challenge. We are recognised in Legal 500 and Chambers UK as a firm specialising in litigation & dispute resolution, banking, corporate & commercial, construction, employment, housing, real estate, projects, and property development. Our teams work cohesively, drawing specialists in relevant practice areas from across the firm when needed so you have precisely the right people in the room at each stage. Each person who works at Devonshires is driven by a desire to gain deep connections, trust, and understanding with those they serve; this is a defining attribute that contributes to why clients continuously rely on our expertise.