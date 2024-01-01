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Governance in ActionBack to 2026 Agenda

From data to decisions - using performance data and resident insight to improve Governance

Tuesday, 06 Oct 2026 11:10 - 11:50

Boards are receiving more data than ever, yet many still struggle to understand whether reported performance reflects the reality experienced by residents. This session will explore how organisations are strengthening oversight, improving reporting and using resident insight to build a more complete picture of performance, risk and service delivery. 

 

Key discussion points  

  • What effective oversight looks like in the new consumer regulatory environment 
  • The difference between information, insight and understanding 
  • How boards can identify gaps between reported performance and residents’ lived experience 
  • Combining operational data, complaints, resident feedback and assurance activities to gain a fuller picture of performance 
  • How boards identify gaps between reported performance and residents’ lived experience 

In partnership with

EXHIBIT/SPONSOR

Testimonials

VENUE INFORMATION

  • Convene
  • 155 Bishopsgate
  • London
  • EC2M 3YD

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