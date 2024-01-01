From data to decisions - using performance data and resident insight to improve Governance

Boards are receiving more data than ever, yet many still struggle to understand whether reported performance reflects the reality experienced by residents. This session will explore how organisations are strengthening oversight, improving reporting and using resident insight to build a more complete picture of performance, risk and service delivery.
Key discussion points
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