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PlenaryBack to 2026 Agenda

Panel discussion: navigating the regulatory landscape: how boards can navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment

Tuesday, 06 Oct 2026 10:00 - 10:50

Housing organisations continue to face scrutiny from an increased number of regulatory and oversight bodies over the past few years, including the Regulator of Social Housing, Housing Ombudsman, Building Safety Regulator and Ofgem. Each has a different role, different expectations and different routes to intervention, but the issues they identify are often closely connected.

 

This session will explore how providers are responding to, and navigating, the evolving regulatory landscape; how regulators interact in practice; and, what boards can do to strengthen oversight, assurance and accountability in an increasingly complex environment. 

 

Key discussion points

  • How the roles of the Housing Ombudsman, RSH, Building Safety Regulator and other oversight bodies have evolved 
  • Understanding where regulatory responsibilities overlap and where gaps can emerge 
  • Pressures in supported housing, including Ofsted/CQC‑regulated provision, and what recent provider withdrawals reveal about cross‑regulation challenges 
  • What organisations with regulatory challenges have taught the sector about governance, culture and assurance 
  • How boards can build confidence that they are meeting multiple regulatory expectations without creating unnecessary complexity 

In partnership with

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VENUE INFORMATION

  • Convene
  • 155 Bishopsgate
  • London
  • EC2M 3YD

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