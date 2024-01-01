Panel discussion: navigating the regulatory landscape: how boards can navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment

Housing organisations continue to face scrutiny from an increased number of regulatory and oversight bodies over the past few years, including the Regulator of Social Housing, Housing Ombudsman, Building Safety Regulator and Ofgem. Each has a different role, different expectations and different routes to intervention, but the issues they identify are often closely connected.

This session will explore how providers are responding to, and navigating, the evolving regulatory landscape; how regulators interact in practice; and, what boards can do to strengthen oversight, assurance and accountability in an increasingly complex environment.

Key discussion points