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Governance in FocusBack to 2026 Agenda

The culture behind good governance: creating the conditions for challenge, openness and continuous improvement

Tuesday, 06 Oct 2026 11:10 - 11:50

Strong governance is about more than structures, reports and regulatory frameworks. Increasingly, boards are recognising that culture is critical in determining whether risks are surfaced early, assurance is meaningful, and organisations are capable of learning and improving. This session will explore the role culture plays in effective governance, and how boards can encourage constructive challenge, openness and continuous improvement. 

 

Key discussion points  

  • How recruitment, succession planning and board development help create a culture of challenge, openness and accountability 
  • How organisations can encourage honest conversations about risk, performance and emerging issues 
  • Building constructive board – executive relationships that encourage challenge without blame 
  • Creating learning organisations that move beyond compliance towards resilience and continuous improvement

In partnership with

EXHIBIT/SPONSOR

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VENUE INFORMATION

  • Convene
  • 155 Bishopsgate
  • London
  • EC2M 3YD

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