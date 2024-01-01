The culture behind good governance: creating the conditions for challenge, openness and continuous improvement

Strong governance is about more than structures, reports and regulatory frameworks. Increasingly, boards are recognising that culture is critical in determining whether risks are surfaced early, assurance is meaningful, and organisations are capable of learning and improving. This session will explore the role culture plays in effective governance, and how boards can encourage constructive challenge, openness and continuous improvement.
Key discussion points
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