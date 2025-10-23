This is a must-attend event for all UK housing professionals working in governance, compliance, risk, legal and client facing roles in order to keep abreast of future regulatory changes and enact positive change across the industry.

Delegate passes include:

14 in-depth sessions to choose from and 11 hours of engaging content.

5 hours of networking opportunities with over 300 attendees

2 expert-led interactive workshops

Hear from 45 inspiring speakers

8 CPD credits and a personalised certificate upon attendance

Interactive exhibition showcasing innovative solutions

Full refreshments including a light breakfast, hot buffet lunch and coffee breaks.

Access to the full conference delegate list

All presentations available to download post-event

Maximise your time with us and bring your team with an exclusive package deal: Save over £300 when booking 3 or more places, or book 4 delegate places and get the 5th free. Contact the team on conferences@oceanmedia.co.uk to discuss the best price for your organisation.

Click here to book delegate passes >>