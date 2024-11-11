Essential information

By Underground, from Liverpool Street (Central, Circle, Elizabeth, Hammersmith & City or Metropolitan Line)

For exits from all underground lines follow signs for Liverpool Street mainline station. Once on the main concourse of the mainline station, look for signs for Way Out 1 (Bishopsgate West) located next to platform 14. Take the escalator or stairs up to street level where you will see a Police Station on the opposite side of the road. Turn left and follow Bishopsgate past the entrance to 135 Bishopsgate. Turn left up the external arcade stairs. Enter 155 Bishopsgate, once inside take the escalator on your left up to the first floor. At the top of the escalator turn right and enter the gold double doors into the 155 Bishopsgate 1st floor reception.



Please contact the venue for step free access.

By Train

Liverpool Street Station

Follow directions as above from the main concourse.

By London Cycle Scheme

There are many “Boris Bike” docking stations within minutes of Liverpool Street station including on Bishopsgate.

By Bus

155 Bishopsgate is served by many bus routes including 388, 242, 149, 135, 78, 48, 47, 42, 35, 26 and 8.

Parking

There is an NCP car park at Finsbury Square (EC2A 1AD).

Please remember the venue sits within the congestion charge zone - for further information visit www.cclondon.com