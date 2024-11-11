Simplified Utilities Notification Management

Helpthemove make handover from developer to management company effortless. Our free-to-use platform automates change of tenancy notifications to councils, water companies and energy suppliers, cutting admin time by more than 90%.

Customers benefit from centralised, time-stamped records, as well as consolidated billing, making it easy for property management teams to access associated information within a couple of clicks. Bulk uploads also save additional time and stress for new developments.

With a central point of contact on our experienced team, and direct access to our preferred energy supplier, our void energy service is second to none. Direct void bills correctly, avoid supplier call queues and access energy meter engineer support when you need it. Our energy partner can even help with smart meter installations to help you achieve your ESG goals.

With over 12 years’ experience, we have refined our solution by listening to and understanding our customers.