Exhibition & sponsorship opportunities

Inside Housing’s Build More Homes Summit is the only conference with a dedicated focus on achieving the government’s target of 1.5 million homes across all tenures over five years. Taking place straight after the spending review, the announcement of the 10-year plan for housing and the next wave of the Affordable Homes Programme, the event will be the first to bring together the key players from across the residential development eco-system in one place, to discuss opportunities and innovative solutions.

Why sponsor?

Be part of the solutions needed to build more homes at speed and scale

Unrivalled networking opportunity with the entire residential ecosystem

Form partnerships and start strategic discussions

Demonstrate expertise through unique speaking and chairing opportunities

Profile your business ensuring it’s firmly positioned as part of the solution to build more homes

Additional benefits include delegate passes, advanced access to the delegate list, extended marketing campaign and table top exhibition stand

CONTACT THE TEAM NOW

Alternatively, you can contact Andy Stevens at andy.stevens@oceanmedia.co.uk