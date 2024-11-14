Exhibition & sponsorship opportunities

Inside Housing’s Build More Homes Summit is the only conference with a dedicated focus on achieving the government’s target of 1.5 million homes across all tenures over five years. Taking place straight after the spending review, the announcement of the 10-year plan for housing and the next wave of the Affordable Homes Programme, the event will be the first to bring together the key players from across the residential development eco-system in one place, to discuss opportunities and innovative solutions.
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