Copy of Chris Beales, member of executive team, Church Housing Foundation
"I met some great people, attended some excellent and informative sessions and came away with greater understanding of the issues facing us and ways forward."
Copy of Gavin Cansfield, chief executive, Settle
"It’s a good event which achieves a lot in one day plus great networking."
Copy of Jane Harrison, finance director, Soho Housing
"The conference is well-contained in a single day - and is packed with informative and relevant sessions. Time well spent."
Copy of John Wacher, strategic planning manager, Greater London Authority
"An excellent conference with important insights on different approaches to delivery from key players in the sector."
Peter Denton, chief executive officer, Homes England
“The housing and regeneration sector will need to build at a rate not seen in a generation. We will need bold leadership, significant and sustained investment and a range of innovative public and private sector partnerships.”