The British Property Federation (BPF) is the voice of the real estate industry in the UK. Their membership reflects the diverse nature of our industry – owners, developers, funders, agents and advisers. They work with their members to support a diverse, successful and sustainable real estate industry recognised for the contribution it makes to society. Membership is industry wide, so they provide unparalleled opportunities for networking and sharing good practice, and can provide government and regulators with an authoritative perspective on the issues facing real estate and how we can support communities across the country. BPF deliver their mission by working collaboratively with national and local government and other partners; by promoting knowledge, innovation and best practice within the industry; and by showcasing their members’ achievements so that our diverse sector is better understood.
Recognised as industry leaders, we have a deep understanding of the diverse sectors we work in. Our roots started in social housing and have successfully expanded to representing large banks and financial institutions, international and national companies (from start-ups to some of the largest), insurance underwriters and brokers, regulators, insolvency practitioners, professional service providers, politicians, individuals, and you, we hope. Central to our ethos is understanding our clients’ culture, aims, and aspirations. We will provide solution-driven services to you through clearly structured, practical and commercially focused advice – we will not simply provide legal advice on a topic without setting out the context in which it applies to you. We are not afraid to roll up our sleeves and take on difficult matters. We have made new laws on behalf of Army Veterans, Regulators, and Social Housing Clients on many occasions to deliver successful outcomes.
NHBC has been at the heart of home building since 1936. Builders and developers look to us to set the standards, inspect, inform and train to support construction excellence at every stage of the project lifecycle.
Our name is known and trusted by investors, funders and consumers alike. We are the UK’s leading provider of warranty and insurance for new homes and a Registered Building Control Approver with over 400 Registered Building Inspectors.
Rund is a Building Top 150 surveying and construction consultancy that operates across the UK. Their specialist approach makes Rund the consultant of choice across the public and private sectors, helping their clients to build stronger, together.
They are proud to offer the following services across a wide range of construction sectors:
They continue to be chosen by clients, time and time again, for their director-level involvement, national coverage, and positive impact on the many communities in which they work. Every single member of their team wants to make a difference. This is why in excess of 80% of their business comes from repeat clients, as they work to exceed expectations and gain trust.
TerraQuest delivers high-quality support, data, and technology services designed for local councils, developers, housing associations, architects, and other professional services. With a skilled workforce of more than 200 employees, we drive economic growth by powering land, property, and infrastructure. Working with the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, we are the company behind Planning Portal – the online planning application service for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Planning Portal has been revolutionising the planning process for both public and private sector stakeholders for more than twenty years.
Trowers & Hamlins is an international law firm committed to helping businesses and governments build stronger, more sustainable and economically successful communities. We are fascinated by the future of towns and cities and our work covers all forms of real estate across the private and public sectors and from residential to commercial and mixed-use schemes. Housing is part of our firm's DNA and we’ve worked in the sector for over 50 years advising developers, contractors, housing associations, investors and the public sector engaged in the delivery, funding and policy of homes both nationally and internationally.
A full-service law firm with a diverse client base, Winckworth Sherwood prides itself on providing market-leading advice across a broad range of sectors and markets. Delivering a first-class service is key to everything we do. Our dedicated housing legal team is one of the largest in the UK, working with some of the country’s most well-known providers of social housing, for profit providers, and smaller, independent housing associations. We are renowned for our extensive market knowledge, wide-ranging experience and focus on the bigger picture.
The Good Homes Alliance is a non-profit community interest company with over 100 member and partner organisations from across the built environment industry, including architects, developers, housing associations, local authorities, urban designers, consultants, manufacturers, engineers and more.
We collaborate with industry and government, share best practice & case studies, curate events, lead campaigns, lobby for change, partner on research and commission publications, and create active knowledge exchange networks, for local authorities, housing associations, developers and building performance evaluation practitioners.
HM Land Registry is transforming Local Land Charges (LLC) searches by consolidating over 300 local authority LLC registers into a single, centralised digital service. The national, online LLC Register is removing local variations in price, speed, and format, delivering a consistent, geospatial experience across England and Wales.
Local land charge searches are a vital part of the property-buying process, revealing restrictions or prohibitions on land use. Charges such as planning consents, tree preservation orders, or listed building status can all influence property value and future use.
Our modernised service makes critical access to LLC information quicker, simpler and more transparent. When complete, the register will contain more than 25 million records, empowering buyers, sellers and professionals to make better informed decisions, earlier in the buying process.
This ambitious initiative supports the Government’s broader digital ambitions to streamline the homebuying process by enhancing property data transparency and accessibility.
The Concrete Centre provides material, design and construction guidance to help professionals maximise concrete’s structural, aesthetic and sustainability potential through effective design and specification. This includes published guidance, design tools, CPD seminars and training, in-person and online events. The Concrete Centre is also the proud publisher of Concrete Quarterly magazine.
The Concrete Centre is part of the Mineral Products Association, the trade association for the aggregates, asphalt, cement, concrete, dimension stone, lime, mortar and industrial sand industries.
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