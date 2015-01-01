2026 Agenda

This year's programme has been designed to provide both strategic oversight and practical delivery, allowing you to tailor your day to the content of most interest to you through two dedicated conference themes.
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Governance in Focus
Designed for board members, chief executives, senior leaders, and elected members to explore the strategic questions boards need to ask around risk appetite, regulatory readiness, assurance, accountability and organisational resilience.
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Governance in Action
Designed for directors and heads of service, to translate governance strategy into operational practice with sessions focused on delivery, assurance, and sustainable change.
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