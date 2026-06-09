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News
News
09.06.26
Regulator unveils plans to ‘future-proof’ economic standards amid sector ‘tensions’
The Regulator of Social Housing is calling for landlords’ input over the sector’s “challenges and tensions” ahead of a formal consultation on its economic standards next year
09.06.26
by Eliza Parr
MHCLG sets out objectives of first advisory panel for supported housing
09.06.26
by Eliza Parr
Peabody’s surplus more than doubles while completions jump
09.06.26
by Grainne Cuffe
Homes England lobbying for extra supported housing funding, director says
09.06.26
by James Wilmore
MPs call for new definition of ‘affordable housing’
09.06.26
by Eliza Parr
Northern regeneration could unlock 500,000 homes if supported by devolved funding, report finds
09.06.26
by James Wilmore
Regulator unveils plans to ‘future-proof’ economic standards amid sector ‘tensions’
09.06.26
by Ellie Brown
Right to adequate housing is ‘fundamental’, Welsh housing minister says
08.06.26
by Ellie Brown
Landlord buys Section 106 homes planned for golf course in £20m deal
08.06.26
by Grainne Cuffe
Chief executive of East England landlord to step down
08.06.26
by James Wilmore
Environmental charities urge ‘reset’ of planning shake-up to avoid ‘worst of all possible worlds’
08.06.26
by Grainne Cuffe
Housing Plus partners with Vistry on former power station development
08.06.26
by Ellie Brown
North West landlord loaned £25m by major bank as it targets EPC compliance by 2029
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Northern Ireland government urged to act as tenancy fraud remains ‘significant unknown’
MHCLG sets out objectives of first advisory panel for supported housing
Peabody’s surplus more than doubles while completions jump
Homes England lobbying for extra supported housing funding, director says
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