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Inclusivity as a baselineBack to 2026 agenda

A force for good: utilising tenants skills and insight to build better services

Wednesday, 23 Sep 2026 11:30 - 12:15

Housing providers talk a great deal about the value of lived experience but lived experience does not arrive in isolation. Tenants bring with them careers, qualifications, professional networks and personal expertise that Housing providers need. From IT and data to finance, communications and governance, when residents engage Housing providers stand to benefit

 

Delegates will learn:

 

• How to create the internal conditions that allow tenant expertise to influence decisions at every level of the organisation

 

• Practical approaches to connecting what engagement teams are hearing from residents to the decisions being made by other departments including how to navigate budget constraints, siloed systems and competing organisational priorities to ensure tenant insight lands

In partnership with

EXHIBIT/SPONSOR

Testimonials

VENUE INFORMATION

  • Convene
  • 200 Aldersgate
  • London
  • EC1A 4HD

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